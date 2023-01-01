Read full article on original website
Will Treyaun Webb Become the Next Gators RB to Make a Quick Impact?
Billy Napier praised Treyaun Webb for his production in high school after signing with Florida. Could the Jacksonville product make a similar impact quickly with the Gators?
Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up
The top 24 attended HBCU football games drew close to 1 million fans in 2022. Jackson State and Deion Sanders led the way. The post Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game
The former Pitt Panthers star remains in critical condition after leaving the Buffalo Bills game.
Who Will Be in Jets' Quarterback Room in 2023?
This former NFL scout examines all possibilities for New York in their quarterback room heading into next season, from Zach Wilson to Aaron Rodgers
Alabama's first Sugar Bowl score doesn't ease Tide fans' nerves
Alabama has looked rough on both sides of the ball against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite an early interception on the first drive of the game, the defense allowed an 88-yard touchdown run and the offense hasn’t been able to get things going. Thanks to the speedy...
LSU makes this 5-star cornerback's top 5
Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 6-foot, 180-pound, five-star cornerback from New Haven, Connecticut, where he played for Iona Prep School. He has since transferred to the national powerhouse, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Robinson recently released his top-five list of schools going forward as the 2024 recruiting class is...
