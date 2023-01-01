Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
De'Aaron Fox Names Domantas Sabonis A Top 3 Center In The NBA
De'Aaron Fox has the ultimate praise for Domantas Sabonis after hot start.
Myles Turner helps Pacers hold off Clippers
Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 24 points and distributed 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers weathered a
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Grizzlies vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.68 points per contest.
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State
WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses the loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
