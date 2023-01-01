ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

theScore

Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101

Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

LeBron James scores 43 as Lakers avenge loss to Hornets

Lebron James churned out another stellar performance with 43 points and 11 rebounds to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-115 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder, who turned in some key baskets in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WITN

Hornets fall to Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
CHARLOTTE, NC

