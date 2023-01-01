Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ this morning to midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ this morning to midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice accumulations are expected to be lower in the east and south. However, slick spots and hazardous travel are still possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow accumulations possible Wednesday afternoon and night.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Northern Kosciusko, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Steuben DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. If navigating across inland waterways such as Winyah Bay, Intra- Coastal Waterway and local rivers and tributaries, slow down, make sure running lights are displayed. And additionally, make use of GPS, depth finders and the local aids to navigation. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown, Central Horry and Northern Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph...higher above 5500 feet. * WHERE...Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Black Hills, the Custer County Plains and the Hermosa Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Fall River, Southern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Fall River; Southern Foot Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Foot Hills and the Fall River County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Some freezing rain also possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze. Snowfall around a foot from Ino and Moquah north into the higher terrain of the Bayfield Peninsula. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, mainly near Lake Superior. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow accumulation possible into Thursday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Pipestone WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible through Tuesday morning, producing near-zero visibility at times. Small fluctuations in storm track are still possible, which could impact the forecast precipitation type and amounts.
