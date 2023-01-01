ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tammy Emineth

Negotiating Home Repairs When Buying

If you are in the middle of a real estate contract then you will have a home inspection. After you get the inspection report, you will need to take a look and see if there are any repairs needed. If there are, then you will want to work alongside your agent to negotiate these repairs into the contract before the closing date.
Tammy Emineth

Safety Tips For Space Heaters

Space heaters are commonly used all over the globe and especially during the winter months. They can be a great help in producing heat but can also be a safety risk. Space heaters are responsible for close to two thousand house fires a year. If a portable space heater is what you rely on for heat, then you want to make sure it is working properly and safety is a priority. When you are looking to purchase a space heater there are many things to look at but the most important is the safety ratings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy