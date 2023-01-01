Space heaters are commonly used all over the globe and especially during the winter months. They can be a great help in producing heat but can also be a safety risk. Space heaters are responsible for close to two thousand house fires a year. If a portable space heater is what you rely on for heat, then you want to make sure it is working properly and safety is a priority. When you are looking to purchase a space heater there are many things to look at but the most important is the safety ratings.

5 DAYS AGO