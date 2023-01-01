Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials
One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.
Form Energy to build facility in West Virginia steel town
(The Center Square) – Form Energy Inc., a startup developing multi-day energy storage systems, is expected to begin construction in 2023 of a factory in Weirton, West Virginia – a town that was once a leader in steel production. Form Energy chose Weirton from among 500 locations across 16 states to establish its first factory to manufacture its multi-day energy storage technology. The startup is working on developing iron-air batteries, which the company says are “optimized to store electricity for 100 hours at system costs...
Upgrade your Mac setup with 98% off this bundle ft. Microsoft Office
Stack CommerceGet great value for a limited time.
Why Install Solar Panels in Your Home? Should You Go Solar in 2023?
New tax incentives are making the idea of solar panels more enticing, especially with higher electric and heating bills. Here are some things to consider.
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
homesenator.com
Saving Electricity in Your Home Using a Transformer
Transformers are an essential part of electric distribution. Their role is to either increase or decrease the voltage that passes to individual buildings from the power plants. They have proven to be one of the most efficient electrical devices with an efficiency rating that is above 97%. Do keep in...
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
globalspec.com
Weather the storm with composite cooling towers
HVAC and industrial heating systems can be engineered to ride out hurricane-force winds, earthquakes and weather-related stresses with minimal to no damage by the installation of StormStrong cooling towers from Tower Tech. Featuring fiber reinforced polymer corrosion-resistant technology, these units are designed with a 200-mph wind load capacity and a hurricane missile impact level-D rating.
Methods to improve indoor air quality
You can't claim all your in-home air quality issues are the fault of your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) or even your ductwork. Several conditions affect your home’s air quality, and you can quickly and inexpensively change some of those.
CNET
Why Don't We Cover Every Parking Lot with Solar Panels?
If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
Stay powered up in 2023 with this Kickstarter-funded generator—now $400 off
Stack CommerceShop the limited time Same You, New Green Mindset event.
These robots inspect and repair wind turbines, so humans don’t have to
Although wind turbine towers create clean electricity, they frequently leak oil, damaging the blades, increasing wind resistance, and even polluting the ground below. Robotics company Aerones saves time and the human workforce by cleaning and inspecting wind turbines with remote-controlled robots. For the blades of wind turbines, erosion is a...
northernarchitecture.us
Home electrical wiring first steps of installation with circuit breakers
Installing home electrical wiring for breakers and fuses inside a breaker box. This is an important point to remember in home electrical wiring. If you’re doing your own electrical work, you are an electrical contractor because you will do everything according to a national standard. You will need to follow code for cable, circuit breakers, and wiring methods. By all means, practice safety when working with electricity. Lock out all breakers and communicate with members of the house what you are doing.
Comments / 0