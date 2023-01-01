Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Daniel Ripa – Stretch Zone Legacy
Meet Daniel Ripa, the general manager at Stretch Zone Legacy. Tell us a little about your business. – Stretch Zone offers a simple, natural solution to your flexibility problems. Restricted range of motion can create many different, preventable problems. At Stretch Zone, movement is the medicine. Our Stretchers know exactly what you need in order to get you moving pain free once again.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Lutz Named 2022 Next Generation Workplace
Lutz (www.lutz.us) is excited to announce that it has been named the 2022 Next Generation Workplace by the Lincoln Young Professionals Group (Lincoln YPG). Each year the Lincoln YPG recognizes the outstanding efforts and contributions of individuals and organizations in the Lincoln community during their Young Lincoln Leader Awards Gala. Applicants are reviewed and selected by a diverse panel of community members including business leaders, nonprofits, and public service representatives.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CUES Seeks Sponsors for Gathering Fundraiser Saturday March 25
The CUES School System (cuesschools.org), composed of Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name, will host its annual Gathering Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at the CHI Health Center. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. CUES Schools anchor their east Omaha neighborhoods and provide a safe place for students to learn academic, social, and interpersonal skills.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Business Ethics Alliance Welcomes AnnMarie Marlier as VP of Leadership Development
Please join the Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) of Omaha in welcoming AnnMarie Marlier, Ph.D. as the vice president of leadership development. She has over 20 years’ experience as an accomplished leader, administrator, talent developer, program/ curriculum developer, and e-learning modalities for post-secondary, not-forprofit, and corporate organizations. AnnMarie’s experience also includes progressive management experience, human services training, and several entrepreneurial ventures.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Category One Consulting Launches New Website with New Branding
Category One Consulting (C1C, www.category1consulting.com) is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website. Since the inception of C1C in 2015, they have been committed to helping organizations become so extraordinarily impactful that they are in a category of one. Like many organizations in recent years, C1C has taken...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Papillion Foods Donates $10K to NeighborGood Community Pantry
Papillion Foods, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, announced that it has donated $10,000 to the NeighborGood Community Pantry (neighborgoodpantry.org) to help fight hunger in the community as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. Papillion Foods has donated funds to this organization for two consecutive years.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Benson Theatre Announces Free Improv Classes for Adults 55+
Benson Theatre (bensontheatre.org) is excited to announce the next installment of their series of free classes for adults 55 and over, improv! Interested in expanding how to think quickly on your feet or from your seat? Then this class is for you! “Improvisation for 55 and Over” is a six-week class that is dedicated to individuals who are in their prime and who are also interested in exploring improvisational acting.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Huffman Engineering, Inc. Celebrates Induction into System Integrator Hall of Fame
Huffman Engineering Inc. (HEI, huffmaneng.com) has been inducted into the System Integrator Hall of Fame. They are proud to have celebrated 35 years in business, providing exceptional engineering impact throughout the Midwest and beyond. The full-service engineering firm specializing in systems integration is proud to have served the Nebraska community since 1987 and extended its reach into surrounding states including adding an office in Denver, CO.
Comments / 0