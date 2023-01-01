Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Business Ethics Alliance Welcomes AnnMarie Marlier as VP of Leadership Development
Please join the Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) of Omaha in welcoming AnnMarie Marlier, Ph.D. as the vice president of leadership development. She has over 20 years’ experience as an accomplished leader, administrator, talent developer, program/ curriculum developer, and e-learning modalities for post-secondary, not-forprofit, and corporate organizations. AnnMarie’s experience also includes progressive management experience, human services training, and several entrepreneurial ventures.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
Social Security recipients expect bigger monthly benefit in 2023
It's 2023 and those who receive social security can now expect a bigger benefit in the mail each month. Some in Omaha are excited about the increase, others said it's not enough.
Things to look forward to in 2023
With the new year in full swing, Omaha and surrounding areas can expect some exciting new features in 2023.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Papillion Foods Donates $10K to NeighborGood Community Pantry
Papillion Foods, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, announced that it has donated $10,000 to the NeighborGood Community Pantry (neighborgoodpantry.org) to help fight hunger in the community as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. Papillion Foods has donated funds to this organization for two consecutive years.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
klkntv.com
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Centris Federal Credit Union and Elkhorn Athletic Association Announce Partnership
Centris Federal Credit Union (www.centrisfcu.org) is excited to announce a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with Elkhorn Athletic Association (EAA). Centris Federal Credit Union has exclusive naming rights to a multipurpose synthetic turf field at the MD ONE Sports Complex located on 142 acres of land in Valley, located near 264th and Ida St.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CUES Seeks Sponsors for Gathering Fundraiser Saturday March 25
The CUES School System (cuesschools.org), composed of Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name, will host its annual Gathering Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at the CHI Health Center. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. CUES Schools anchor their east Omaha neighborhoods and provide a safe place for students to learn academic, social, and interpersonal skills.
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Daniel Ripa – Stretch Zone Legacy
Meet Daniel Ripa, the general manager at Stretch Zone Legacy. Tell us a little about your business. – Stretch Zone offers a simple, natural solution to your flexibility problems. Restricted range of motion can create many different, preventable problems. At Stretch Zone, movement is the medicine. Our Stretchers know exactly what you need in order to get you moving pain free once again.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
