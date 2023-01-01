Read full article on original website
Tuck Fwitter
1d ago
Sounds about Right... Sue whoever has the deepest pockets and take none of the responsibility...😁😁😁😁😁
Misty Briggs
1d ago
What kind of parents are you? You should have known what he was doing. Take some of the blame for yourself.
Pam Smart
1d ago
How is child protective services not involved in this case. A seventeen year old boy buying drugs off the Internet and the parents knew he was doing this. This boy started buying drugs because of an injury and the parents did nothing about it. They did nothing to take care of their son health-wise and it’s everyone’s else’s fault. Someone at the adoption agency did not do their job went checking the mental acuity of these two incompetent dip sticks. Obviously Mother Nature knew.
Related
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
ABC 15 News
Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
Phoenix police: Shooting that injured 9 grew out of argument
A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
YAHOO!
Mesa police arrest couple in connection to fatal shooting
Mesa police arrested a married couple on Friday for their suspected involvement in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man. Officers were called to the area of Country Club Drive and Eighth Avenue on Wednesday for reports of a "man down" in the roadway, according to Mesa police spokesperson Brandi George. The victim, later identified as Jose Olvera Ramirez, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect in Phoenix party shooting that injured 9 still not found
Neighbors say Auto Pilots clothing store is where the shooting happened and that dozens were at the party when gunfire erupted. “About 15 to 20 gunshots, sounded like at least two different firearms,” says nearby business owner Chris Gallo.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
AZFamily
‘We’ve never seen him’: Family of Phoenix murder victim says they didn’t know suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Destiny Hernandez is relieved someone is being held accountable for her murder. For the first time since a man accused of killing Hernandez was arrested last week, her family is speaking with Arizona’s Family. Officers said that 18-year-old Jvion Gadson-Scott was arrested...
12news.com
Valley school threats a concern for police in new year
PHOENIX — At the start of the academic year, dozens of valley schools were placed on lockdown because of threats. It seemed like it would happen every day and according to numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, it's not that far off. A spokesperson for Phoenix Police says...
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Phoenix family welcomes baby girl 4 minutes after midnight on New Year's
A Valley family is celebrating the new year with the gift of life – a healthy newborn girl – arriving just four minutes after midnight. Kasia Grobelny, 36, of Phoenix gave birth to an 8-pound girl at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. She and her husband, Patryk, 38, are still deciding on a name for the baby.
Police identify DUI suspect in deadly head-on crash in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Authorities said impairment might be to blame for a deadly head-on collision that killed a woman in Scottsdale Friday night. Police said that she and her husband were taking a rideshare to a party. Scottsdale police said the two-car crash happened near Hayden and Cactus roads.
Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
East Valley Tribune
Somers ready to jump back into City Council
When the Mesa City Council reconvenes in early January, one of the two new faces on the dais will be Scott Somers, who was elected in August to take over the District 6 seat in southeast Mesa from termed-out Kevin Thompson. Somers will officially be sworn in along with new...
12news.com
Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
