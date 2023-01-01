CASA for Douglas County (casaomaha.org) is pleased to welcome Chelsea Ensor as operations and finance manager. Chelsea joined the team in December. “When I first learned about CASA for Douglas County five years ago, I knew I needed to get involved. In those five years, I have been fortunate to serve as an advocate supervisor, office coordinator, and now in my new role of operations and finance manager. In each role, I have seen the impact of a consistent figure in the life of a child in foster care,” said Chelsea. “I am excited to continue to streamline internal operations so that CASA for Douglas County staff can do what they do even better which is supporting our volunteer advocates who in turn amplify the voices of children in foster care.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO