physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal
The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom
Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
Understanding The Different Types Of Local Anesthesia Used In Surgery
If you're having surgery, you're likely to get some type of anesthesia. However, with local anesthesia, there are various drugs and ways to administer them.
Penn’s new living organ donor center aims to close gaps in transplant access
Molly Gray’s Facebook scrolling one night unexpectedly took a lifesaving turn when she saw a post by a friend who was in search of a living kidney donor. “I had no idea that he was in kidney failure,” Gray said. “He is this great big guy, jovial, never complains, always smiling. I did not know he was ill whatsoever.”
KTEN.com
TMS Off-Label Treatment for Chronic Pain
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-off-label-treatment-for-chronic-pain/. Currently, treatment-resistant Depression, OCD, and migraine are the only conditions approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TMS therapy. However, clinical trials show that TMS can potentially benefit many other conditions not yet approved by the FDA. Thus, despite the promising potential, TMS...
MedicineNet.com
Is Ureteroscopy a Major Surgery?
Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat and examine kidney stones, ureter stones, and kidney blockages. It is performed under general or spinal anesthesia. It is an outpatient procedure that can be done in one to two hours, and the person can be discharged on the same day.
Poor hydration may be linked to early aging and chronic disease, a 25-year study finds
(NBC News) — Adults who aren’t sufficiently hydrated may age faster, face a higher risk of chronic diseases and be more likely to die younger than those who stay well-hydrated, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The results, published Monday, are based on data collected over 25 years from more […]
Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery
More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more! “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk of death and also heart […]
Healthline
What Is Vascular Surgery and When Is It Needed?
Vascular surgery can treat conditions that affect the blood vessels in your body. It may be recommended when vascular disease is advanced or increases your risk of serious health outcomes. There are different types of vascular surgery, including open surgeries and less invasive options. Vascular surgery focuses on treating diseases...
Medical News Today
Maskless sleep apnea treatment options
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
Scientist gives light to nasal breathing health benefits
Although human anatomy has given us the capability to inhale from either our nose or mouth, there are proven benefits that have come to light, when it comes to inhaling through your nose. It's important to notice your breathing patterns, studies have shown that an estimated 30-50% of adults breathe through their mouth. Of course, it may at times be necessary to breath through your mouth but it doesn’t have many of the unique attributes that nasal passageway has for this purpose. Here are some health risks connected directly through mouth breathing.
curetoday.com
Brush Up on Oral Hygiene After Cancer
It is important for survivors to maintain healthy oral hygiene because they face increased risk of dental problems. Cancer survivors can face many side effects from treatment; unfortunately, some are not manageable. However, others, such as dry mouth, can be counteracted by practicing good oral hygiene. Heal® spoke with Dr....
Does Chewing Gum Really Help With A Toothache?
Toothaches can be warning signs of underlying oral health conditions, including tooth decay, infection, and damaged teeth or fillings.
curetoday.com
Caring for an Ostomy
As part of CURE®’s Heal at Home series, we offer a guide on ostomies following surgery and how patients can best care for their stomas. Will it smell? Is the ocean or a hot tub off limits? What about cleaning the pouch?. These are just some of the...
ems1.com
Prehospital sedation best practices
Learn what the guidelines say about titration, selecting a sedation agent and monitoring sedation — A number of agencies have publishedsedation best practice guidelines [1-3]. With the exception of the NAEMSP statement on drug-assisted airway management, none of these are prehospital specific [4]. Adverse events have been reported in...
