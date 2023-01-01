ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
physiciansweekly.com

Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal

The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
physiciansweekly.com

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Woonsocket Call

Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom

Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
KTEN.com

TMS Off-Label Treatment for Chronic Pain

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-off-label-treatment-for-chronic-pain/. Currently, treatment-resistant Depression, OCD, and migraine are the only conditions approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TMS therapy. However, clinical trials show that TMS can potentially benefit many other conditions not yet approved by the FDA. Thus, despite the promising potential, TMS...
MedicineNet.com

Is Ureteroscopy a Major Surgery?

Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat and examine kidney stones, ureter stones, and kidney blockages. It is performed under general or spinal anesthesia. It is an outpatient procedure that can be done in one to two hours, and the person can be discharged on the same day.
WFLA

Poor hydration may be linked to early aging and chronic disease, a 25-year study finds

(NBC News) — Adults who aren’t sufficiently hydrated may age faster, face a higher risk of chronic diseases and be more likely to die younger than those who stay well-hydrated, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The results, published Monday, are based on data collected over 25 years from more […]
YourErie

Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery

More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!  “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk of death and also heart […]
Healthline

What Is Vascular Surgery and When Is It Needed?

Vascular surgery can treat conditions that affect the blood vessels in your body. It may be recommended when vascular disease is advanced or increases your risk of serious health outcomes. There are different types of vascular surgery, including open surgeries and less invasive options. Vascular surgery focuses on treating diseases...
Medical News Today

Maskless sleep apnea treatment options

Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
Cristoval Victorial

Scientist gives light to nasal breathing health benefits

Although human anatomy has given us the capability to inhale from either our nose or mouth, there are proven benefits that have come to light, when it comes to inhaling through your nose. It's important to notice your breathing patterns, studies have shown that an estimated 30-50% of adults breathe through their mouth. Of course, it may at times be necessary to breath through your mouth but it doesn’t have many of the unique attributes that nasal passageway has for this purpose. Here are some health risks connected directly through mouth breathing.
curetoday.com

Brush Up on Oral Hygiene After Cancer

It is important for survivors to maintain healthy oral hygiene because they face increased risk of dental problems. Cancer survivors can face many side effects from treatment; unfortunately, some are not manageable. However, others, such as dry mouth, can be counteracted by practicing good oral hygiene. Heal® spoke with Dr....
curetoday.com

Caring for an Ostomy

As part of CURE®’s Heal at Home series, we offer a guide on ostomies following surgery and how patients can best care for their stomas. Will it smell? Is the ocean or a hot tub off limits? What about cleaning the pouch?. These are just some of the...
ems1.com

Prehospital sedation best practices

Learn what the guidelines say about titration, selecting a sedation agent and monitoring sedation — A number of agencies have publishedsedation best practice guidelines [1-3]. With the exception of the NAEMSP statement on drug-assisted airway management, none of these are prehospital specific [4]. Adverse events have been reported in...

