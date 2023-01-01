Imagine if someone was listening in to conversations taking place in your home. You certainly would feel vulnerable. A researcher named Matt Kunze discovered that hackers can be spying on you and your family via a Google Home smart speaker. According to BleepingComputer (via AndroidCentral), Kunze was messing around with a Nest Mini when he discovered that a rogue or "backdoor" account could be created using the Google Home app. That account could then be used to control the smart speaker giving a bad actor access to the microphone feed and other features of the device remotely.

6 HOURS AGO