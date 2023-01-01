The world is advancing more and more towards a technologically reliant society. Businesses, shopping, and just everyday activities more often than not are including some sort of technology. In business, many industries have been quick to join in the technological advances, whereas others are still stuck in a pen and paper world. One of those slow-to-catch-up industries is real estate. However, Neel Dhingra, a dedicated, self-made entrepreneur who is a veteran in the real estate world, is standing up and making a difference in equalizing the playing field. Desiring To Make A Change Neel worked in real estate finance...

14 HOURS AGO