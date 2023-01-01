ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?

Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
The News Guard

$5 Million to Northwest Tribes: Federal funds to help restore Sockeye Salmon habitat

More federal funds are being sent to Oregon to restore salmon habitat. $5,041,495 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) will be awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe, in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) and other partners, to restore sockeye salmon habitat connectivity at the Wallowa Lake Dam. “Sockeye salmon are important not just to the culture of the CTUIR and Nez...
OREGON STATE
agupdate.com

South Dakota rancher to lead National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

For the first time in the organization’s history, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) will have a president from South Dakota. Todd Wilkinson will take the helm Feb. 3, 2023. Wilkinson hails from De Smet, South Dakota where he runs a commercial cow-calf operation. He is also part owner of a family run feedyard, and co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation with his son, Nick. Wilkinson al-so co-owns of Redstone Feeders, a cattle feeding and finishing operation.
DE SMET, SD
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Missouri

Let’s take a look at some of the best places to beat the heat in Missouri!. You’ve probably never seen anything like the Gunner Pool dam before. The Civil Conservation Corps built the wall on North Sylamore Creek in the 1930s, using stones from the area. The dam almost seems natural at first appearance, or like something you might learn about in a fantasy book.
MISSOURI STATE
HeySoCal

A water war is brewing over the dwindling Colorado River

Series: Killing the Colorado, The Water Crisis in the West. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy