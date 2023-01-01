Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Cowriter Claims Singer 'Doesn't Understand Music' Well Enough To Have Written 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' By Herself
Walter Afanasieff is calling Mariah Carey out for allegedly attempting to take all of the credit for writing "All I Want For Christmas Is You."Carey previously claimed in 2017 that she started writing the song as a child on a keyboard, however, Afanasieff, who co-wrote the holiday tune, revealed it would have been nearly impossible for the megastar to have written the classic by herself."She doesn’t understand music," he explained of the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas on the Thursday, December 22, episode of the "Hot Takes & Deep Dives" podcast. "She doesn’t know chord changes and music theory or anything...
WFAA
Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Origin and meaning of 'Auld Lang Syne'
New Year's EvePhoto byKurt LiebhaeuseronUnsplash. Auld Lang Syne is usually the last song of the old year. It is sung on New Year's Eve just as the old year goes out and the new year is coming in. Many people have no idea what the song means or its origin.
Auld Lang Syne lyrics: All the words to sing on New Year’s Eve as world rings in 2023
Every New Year’s Eve, everyone comesd to the realisatipon that they don’t know the words to “Auld Lang Syne”.Belting out the song as the clock strikes midnight has become an annual tradition, but after confidently singing the first line, you most likely end up singing “la laaaa la la la” over the actual words.For a song so popular, it’s quite funny how very few people can actually recite the entirety of. The song derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns – but the poet actually never intended the piece to act as a farewell to the old year.After...
Pistol Annies’ A Cappella Rendition Of “Auld Lang Syne” Is The Perfect Song To Ring In The New Year
Happy New Years Eve. As we count down the hours to 2023, we also close out 2022 and celebrate making it through another year. Of course, in the country genre, the last 12 months were filled with all kinds of great music, which we somehow managed to narrow down to our top 40 favorites, so make sure you check that out if you haven’t already. And one of my favorite songs to listen to on New Years Eve is the […] The post Pistol Annies’ A Cappella Rendition Of “Auld Lang Syne” Is The Perfect Song To Ring In The New Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
