Brea, CA

Searchers Find Missing OC Hiker Dead

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BREA (CNS) - Searchers Saturday located the body of a 63-year-old Yorba Linda man who disappeared Friday on an early morning hike through Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea.

The body of Jeffrey Morton was found about 4:15 p.m. after searchers were made aware of the specific route he used to hike, sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle told City News Service. He was found a short distance from the start of the route.

Members of the sheriff's Search and Rescue team looked all afternoon Friday and resumed the search Saturday, Steinle said. "That's an extremely vast area."

It did not appear Morton was the victim of foul play, the sergeant said, but homicide detectives and the Orange County coroner's officer were investigating.

The sheriff's department was contacted about 12:30 p.m. Friday after Morton failed to return from his walk, Steinle said. Morton left home about 2:30 a.m. and usually returned by 6 a.m.

Brea police officers found Morton's white, 2004 Acura MDX Friday afternoon on the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Road, near the park, he said.

Los Angeles, CA
