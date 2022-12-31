The Thomas Sumter Lady Generals picked up a 37-19 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors on Friday, December 2, in Dillon in varsity basketball action. The Lady Generals scored 9 points while holding the Lady Warriors to 4 points in the first period of play. In the second period of play, Dillon scored 4 points, and Thomas Sumter scored 8 points. In the third period of play, the Lady Generals placed 12 points on the scoreboard, and the Lady Warriors placed 5 points on the scoreboard. Dillon was held to 6 points in the final period while Thomas Sumter managed 8 points.

DILLON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO