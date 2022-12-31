Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Marlboro Lady Bulldogs Defeat The Dillon Lady Wildcats, 50-37
The visiting Marlboro Lady Bulldogs defeated the Dillon Lady Wildcats 50-37 in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, December 6. The Lady Wildcats led 13-3 after the first period of play but did not score a point in the second quarter of play while the Lady Bulldogs pumped in 21 points to take a 24-13 lead at halftime. Marlboro led 42-27 after 3 periods of play.
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School Girls Basketball v. Thomas Sumter
The Thomas Sumter Lady Generals picked up a 37-19 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors on Friday, December 2, in Dillon in varsity basketball action. The Lady Generals scored 9 points while holding the Lady Warriors to 4 points in the first period of play. In the second period of play, Dillon scored 4 points, and Thomas Sumter scored 8 points. In the third period of play, the Lady Generals placed 12 points on the scoreboard, and the Lady Warriors placed 5 points on the scoreboard. Dillon was held to 6 points in the final period while Thomas Sumter managed 8 points.
PHOTO GALLERY: Carolina Academy Picks Up A 52-25 Win Over Dillon Christian School
The Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats picked up a 52-25 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors varsity basketball team played in Dillon on Friday, December 9. The Lady Bobcats led 13-8 after the first period of play. When the buzzer sounded to end the first half, The Lady Warriors were down 26-17. After 3 periods of play, the Lady Bobcats were up 45-24. Dillon Christian School’s Chloe Powell connected for 16 points with six 2-point baskets and 4 free throws while Lily King sank 3 free throws. Braylin Carter had a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points. Bo Richardson added a 2-point basket.
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 3
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first set of SCBCA state basketball rankings for 2023 came out on this Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 girls & boys teams in the South Carolina High School League from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Our local teams are in bold. 5A Boys Top 101. Dorman2. Goose Creek3. Conway4. […]
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School JV Boys Defeat Thomas Sumter Academy, 34-12
The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Thomas Sumter Academy 34-12 in junior varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The Warriors placed 12 points onto the scoreboard in the first period while holding the Generals scoreless. In the second period of play, the Warriors scored 5 points, and the Generals placed 2 points onto the scoreboard. In the third period of play, the Warriors scored 12 points while the Generals scored 7 points. In the final period of play, the Warriors managed to score 5 points.
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Leaves Dillon Christian School With 62-20 Win
The Lake View Lady Wild Gators invaded the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors gym and left with a 62-20 win. Lake View’s defense held Dillon Christian to only 2 points in the first period. By halftime, Lake View held a commanding lead. Lake View’s Gwendasia Page lead all scorers...
Interim tag removed, Zehnder named FMU men’s head basketball coach
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University officials have announced that the interim tag has been removed from Patriot men’s basketball head coach Jake Zehnder’s title. The announcement was made before the team in a raucous locker room following Friday’s 87-75 win over local-rival Coker University – a victory that upped the Patriots’ season record to […]
Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Archie to transfer to USF
USF’s quarterback room will have one new addition in 2023, as Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie announced his intention to transfer to the program on Tuesday. Archie, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound signal caller entered the portal just two days after the Chanticleers’ loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. Archie entered late in that game after an injury to starting quarterback Grayson McCall and backup Jarrett Guest, where he completed a nine-yard pass for his first college competition, then scored on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Breaking: Quarterback Grayson McCall Makes Surprising Transfer Decision
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has made a decision on his transfer. McCall, one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, has surprised the football world, by withdrawing and deciding to remain with Coastal Carolina. 247Sports' Chris Hummer first reported the news. "Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has withdrawn from...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
Girl Scouts kicks off cookie season January 2
January 2, Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in the upstate and midlands. New to the 2023 cookie season the online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and more.
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms
A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
2022 Year In Review: January-June
It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
