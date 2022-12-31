Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Related
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School Girls Basketball v. Thomas Sumter
The Thomas Sumter Lady Generals picked up a 37-19 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors on Friday, December 2, in Dillon in varsity basketball action. The Lady Generals scored 9 points while holding the Lady Warriors to 4 points in the first period of play. In the second period of play, Dillon scored 4 points, and Thomas Sumter scored 8 points. In the third period of play, the Lady Generals placed 12 points on the scoreboard, and the Lady Warriors placed 5 points on the scoreboard. Dillon was held to 6 points in the final period while Thomas Sumter managed 8 points.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School JV Boys Defeat Thomas Sumter Academy, 34-12
The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Thomas Sumter Academy 34-12 in junior varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The Warriors placed 12 points onto the scoreboard in the first period while holding the Generals scoreless. In the second period of play, the Warriors scored 5 points, and the Generals placed 2 points onto the scoreboard. In the third period of play, the Warriors scored 12 points while the Generals scored 7 points. In the final period of play, the Warriors managed to score 5 points.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Marlboro Lady Bulldogs Defeat The Dillon Lady Wildcats, 50-37
The visiting Marlboro Lady Bulldogs defeated the Dillon Lady Wildcats 50-37 in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, December 6. The Lady Wildcats led 13-3 after the first period of play but did not score a point in the second quarter of play while the Lady Bulldogs pumped in 21 points to take a 24-13 lead at halftime. Marlboro led 42-27 after 3 periods of play.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Carolina Academy Picks Up A 52-25 Win Over Dillon Christian School
The Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats picked up a 52-25 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors varsity basketball team played in Dillon on Friday, December 9. The Lady Bobcats led 13-8 after the first period of play. When the buzzer sounded to end the first half, The Lady Warriors were down 26-17. After 3 periods of play, the Lady Bobcats were up 45-24. Dillon Christian School’s Chloe Powell connected for 16 points with six 2-point baskets and 4 free throws while Lily King sank 3 free throws. Braylin Carter had a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points. Bo Richardson added a 2-point basket.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Leaves Dillon Christian School With 62-20 Win
The Lake View Lady Wild Gators invaded the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors gym and left with a 62-20 win. Lake View’s defense held Dillon Christian to only 2 points in the first period. By halftime, Lake View held a commanding lead. Lake View’s Gwendasia Page lead all scorers...
dillonheraldonline.com
2022 Year In Review: January-June
It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
Comments / 0