5 Colorado GOP New Year's resolutions | OPINION
Another Christmas has come and gone with many Colorado Republicans once again not celebrating how they would have liked to on the heels of November's midterm election. Not surprisingly, Colorado's current GOP state chair, Kristi Burton Brown, recently announced that she is not seeking re-election, which means for the fifth time in just eight years, Colorado Republicans will elect a new party leader. With this forthcoming change, hopefully the new chair can lead us out of the self-inflicted abyss that is the least amount of power at the Capitol since before World War II. Instead of lamenting the past, this Republican is more hopeful and offers the following five New Year's Resolutions for whomever is considering running for the top job:
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK
Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
Jack Swigert was Colorado’s own American hero | WADHAMS
Forty years ago this week, an American hero who was elected to Congress, but tragically never served, was laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Jack Swigert was born and raised in Denver and graduated from Denver East High School. He played football at the University of Colorado before graduating in 1953. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he became a fighter pilot.
New judges, new precedents bring big changes in Colorado | 2022 IN REVIEW
2022 was a seismic year in Colorado politics, boasting a pair of consequential elections that reconfigured coalitions in both parties and extended Democratic dominance, a legislative session that will reshape the state's efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic, and major changes to precedent and personnel in the court system. Here...
