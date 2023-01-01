ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic

Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
HALIFAX, PA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (home) and Feb. 9 (away). The Canucks are 46-54-13-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 28-26-3-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs New York (3-2-0 in their last...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic

BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history

For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
MLive.com

Young Red Wings spark third-period surge

DETROIT – A two-minute stretch early in the third period Saturday showed the Detroit Red Wings what they hope to be seeing for many years. They got goals from Lucas Raymond, Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen. Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno made plays to set up the tying and go-ahead scores.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club

The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Designing a 'Classic' Experience

As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023

RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic

Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
NHL

Pionk, Connor score as Jets win special teams battle over Oilers

Hellebuyck makes 31 saves in Winnipeg's second consecutive win. In the final minutes of 2022, the Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1) stared down the National Hockey League's top-ranked power play, clinging to a one-goal lead, and kept it that way until the final buzzer. In total, the Jets penalty kill went a...
NHL

2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced

NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Letang misses Winter Classic for Penguins after death of father

BOSTON -- Kris Letang did not play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday after the death of his father. "Kris, as you know, is dealing with a lower-body injury. He will not play today," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said before the 2-1 loss. "I know some of you are aware that while we were here in Boston, Kris' dad passed away, so he has returned to Montreal to be with his family. And we just want to express our sincere and deepest sympathy for him and his family during this difficult time."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 02.01.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Stromgren is playing in the 2023 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden. Finland. Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara. 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 10 games. Ronni...
NHL

Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record

Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the month of December. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin tied for second in the NHL with 13 tallies...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

DeBrusk gets his 1st 2 outdoor goals for Bruins in Winter Classic victory

BOSTON -- The first time Jake DeBrusk played in an NHL outdoor game, the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, he thought about what he would do if he scored, pictured it in his mind. When he didn't come close to scoring in that game or when he again played outside at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, he gave up on the idea.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Projected Lineup: January 1 at New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters this afternoon as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour did not reveal a starting netminder when he met with the media pre-game. Veteran Antti Raanta has a...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Senators on New Year's Eve, 4-2

Detroit wraps up December with three wins in final four games. The Detroit Red Wings scored three goals in the third period in less than two minutes of game time to defeat the Ottawa Senators, 4-2, in the annual New Year's Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy