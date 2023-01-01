Read full article on original website
Over the holidays, try talking to your relatives like an anthropologist
This article was originally published on The Conversation. How is it possible to spend so much time with your parents and grandparents and not really know them?. This question has puzzled me as an anthropologist. It's especially relevant for the holiday season, when millions of people travel to spend time with their families.
Commercial Dispatch
In the Garden with Felder: Felder Fesses Up
My annual Felder Fesses Up column usually commemorates the good and the bad of the year we’re leaving behind as I inevitably conclude what a weird year that was. In the liminal “thin place” between the old and the new year, I remember the past year’s foibles and follies and wonder what quirks and curiosities the new year will drag along with it, like tin cans tied to the bumper of a wedding car.
Partying Feels Different Now
Parties were never on my mind more than when I wasn’t attending any. I avoided them for a couple of years, and my interest sharpened as a result. Parties were a very notable casualty of the beginning years of the coronavirus pandemic, though, it must be said, they were a pretty trifling one. Compared with the more than 1 million American lives lost, the lack of parties felt like something that was not worth grieving or complaining about. What is a party in the face of such anguish?
seniorresource.com
A Boomer’s Thoughts on Age
Age is just a number, as the saying goes. That means age doesn’t matter; your outlook and attitude do. Is that true?. As we older Boomers start turning age 71, age does start to matter less. By this time, we’ve passed the threshold of age 55 (the senior discounts year), age 65 (Medicare year), and age 70 (the starting minimal distributions for withdrawing part of our IRAs year).
