Year-in-Review: A wet spring, high temps, and a persistent drought

Mother Nature and her weather kept the Treasure Valley guessing in 2022.

After lots of rain in the fall of 2021 and early January 2022, La Niña and a ridge of high pressure off of the West Coast created cold conditions but also dry weather, as though the “big faucet in the sky” had been turned off, commented one hydrologist at a February meeting about the summer weather outlook .

By early March, 80% of the state was in a drought , and some reservoirs in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon were at historic lows.

The weather prompted the launch of Nampa’s Drought Task Force , which held its first event to educate homeowners about lawn health and appropriate irrigation in April.

Later that month, experts said an infusion of precipitation had improved the water outlook for reservoirs, but experts predicted that most of the region would remain in drought . Even a half-inch of May snow in the Treasure Valley could not dampen the drought, and experts predicted summer months would bring above-average temperatures.

It looked as if reservoirs would not fill to capacity, but more rain than normal in late May and early June quickly changed that . Lucky Peak and Arrowrock reservoirs filled, as did Cascade Reservoir. Both the Boise River System and the Payette River System had to have water released preemptively to prevent flooding.

Even so, the Boise River still fell below normal for summer runoff . And, unfortunately, drought is not typically something that a region escapes from in one year, experts explained at the time .

In August, the Treasure Valley reached 21 days of 100-degree heat, eclipsing 2021’s 18 days, and the previous record of 20 days from 2003.

Weather experts are hopeful 2023 will bring decent snowpack and runoff given that La Niña conditions are expected to stay in place through most of the spring .

Most of Idaho is predicted to exit the drought by the end of January 2023. As of Dec. 20, the last date the U.S. Drought Monitor released a map of drought conditions , the majority of the state is still “abnormally dry” or experiencing drought.