ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Year-in-Review: A wet spring, high temps, and a persistent drought

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3tPa_0k05WAsg00

Mother Nature and her weather kept the Treasure Valley guessing in 2022.

After lots of rain in the fall of 2021 and early January 2022, La Niña and a ridge of high pressure off of the West Coast created cold conditions but also dry weather, as though the “big faucet in the sky” had been turned off, commented one hydrologist at a February meeting about the summer weather outlook .

By early March, 80% of the state was in a drought , and some reservoirs in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon were at historic lows.

The weather prompted the launch of Nampa’s Drought Task Force , which held its first event to educate homeowners about lawn health and appropriate irrigation in April.

Later that month, experts said an infusion of precipitation had improved the water outlook for reservoirs, but experts predicted that most of the region would remain in drought . Even a half-inch of May snow in the Treasure Valley could not dampen the drought, and experts predicted summer months would bring above-average temperatures.

It looked as if reservoirs would not fill to capacity, but more rain than normal in late May and early June quickly changed that . Lucky Peak and Arrowrock reservoirs filled, as did Cascade Reservoir. Both the Boise River System and the Payette River System had to have water released preemptively to prevent flooding.

Even so, the Boise River still fell below normal for summer runoff . And, unfortunately, drought is not typically something that a region escapes from in one year, experts explained at the time .

In August, the Treasure Valley reached 21 days of 100-degree heat, eclipsing 2021’s 18 days, and the previous record of 20 days from 2003.

Weather experts are hopeful 2023 will bring decent snowpack and runoff given that La Niña conditions are expected to stay in place through most of the spring .

Most of Idaho is predicted to exit the drought by the end of January 2023. As of Dec. 20, the last date the U.S. Drought Monitor released a map of drought conditions , the majority of the state is still “abnormally dry” or experiencing drought.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIVI-TV

First few days of 2023 are dry and cold!

Areas of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon are dealing with foggy conditions this morning - particularly thick in Owyhee County and Boise foothills. After the fog burns away later this morning conditions will be mostly clear overall today, although this afternoon a weak Pacific trough will move inland and bring some precipitation towards Idaho. A couple of inches are expected to Harney County late tonight and Malheur County overnight. This system will also bring an increased cloud cover to the region.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KTVB

Record catch wraps up big year for north-central Idaho fishing spot

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — While many Idaho anglers may have spent the recent cold December days ice fishing or looking for winter steelhead, Joey Walton was chasing a record for smallmouth bass. Walton had come close to the record several times earlier in the season, before setting out for...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Stray snow showers continue into the work week with colder temps

TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
IDAHO STATE
kwso.org

Can Snake River Dam Removal save the River?

The removal of four snake river dams has been a much-debated topic for years and the arguments for and against the removal have their reasons from each side. For the Native American tribes it is essential that the removal happens so the River can heal from the damage the dams have done to its ecosystem and allowing the return of salmon to spawning areas that have been cut off since the inception of the dams. But on the other side of the argument, farmers argue that the removal would harm their irrigation system for the crops they grow and could lead to their demise as growers of food. In early 2021, Idaho Representative Mike Simpson announced a $34 billion plan for the dam removal. As reported by High Country News, The Nez Perce, Yakama Nation, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Umatilla Indian Reservation have long seen the Snake as a living being, both in its ecological functions and through the relational act of fishing. The dams upset tribal relationships to the river and violate treaty rights by causing the loss of salmon and land and restricting tribal lifeways. So the Tribes have vocally supported dam removal and Simpson’s proposal.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]

Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
BOISE, ID
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something

Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy