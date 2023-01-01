Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tucson, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Valley Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on January 03, 2023, 16:00:00. The Safford High School soccer team will have a game with Empire High School on January 03, 2023, 16:00:00.
This Week in WSU hoops: High-profile road trip to Arizona schools
COMING OFF OF an impressive and critical victory over USC on Sunday, Washington State heads down to the desert this week for a daunting road trip against No. 5 Arizona and Arizona State. First up are the Sun Devils who enter the game at 11-3 but have also lost consecutive games, a tight one to Arizona and an absolute whipping to San Francisco.
Tubelis scores 21, No. 5 Arizona beats Arizona State 69-60
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State for a 69-60 victory Saturday. Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight in the series. They entered averaging 90.2 points per game, second in Division I. Neither team shot better than 40% from the floor. “We’re going to be a great defensive and rebounding team,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I’m making no druthers about that. I don’t care what our offense is ranked. We play to get the result.” The Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1) scored 19 of the first 23 points of the second half after going to a full-court press and cut a 45-28 halftime deficit to 49-47 with 13 minutes left. Lloyd did not call a timeout during Arizona State’s big run, and when it was over, Arizona responded with a 10-3 run to regain control.
