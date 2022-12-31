ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Jewish Press

King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
TheDailyBeast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
The Jewish Press

Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, on Asara b’Tevet, the 10th of Tevet Fast day. He was accompanied by police. This is the first time that Minister Ben Gvir ascended the Mount since the elections. On Sunday, after it became...
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Paved Illegal Highway in Gush Etzion with Foreign Funding

The Gush Etzion Regional Council and local residents recently discovered the construction of a highway starting at Za’atara village, 11 km southeast of Bethlehem in Gush Etzion, north of the Herodion site, and reaching into the Judean Desert. At the start of the new road stands a sign in Arabic saying it was paved with foreign funding and assistance from the Palestinian Authority.
The Atlantic

The Israeli Government Goes Extreme Right

In 2015, an Israeli police investigation into Jewish extremism uncovered a wedding video that shocked the public. In the clip, a group of far-right revelers were captured celebrating by stabbing a picture of a Palestinian baby who had been murdered in a recent firebombing in the West Bank village of Duma, perpetrated by a settler extremist. The guests at this affair drew from the furthest reaches of the Israeli right, and included a lawyer named Itamar Ben-Gvir. Several of the participants—including the groom—would later be convicted for incitement to violence and terror.
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
The Hill

Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East

Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries.   On the ground, the most…
Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.

