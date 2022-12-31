Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
The Jewish Press
Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, on Asara b’Tevet, the 10th of Tevet Fast day. He was accompanied by police. This is the first time that Minister Ben Gvir ascended the Mount since the elections. On Sunday, after it became...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Paved Illegal Highway in Gush Etzion with Foreign Funding
The Gush Etzion Regional Council and local residents recently discovered the construction of a highway starting at Za’atara village, 11 km southeast of Bethlehem in Gush Etzion, north of the Herodion site, and reaching into the Judean Desert. At the start of the new road stands a sign in Arabic saying it was paved with foreign funding and assistance from the Palestinian Authority.
The Israeli Government Goes Extreme Right
In 2015, an Israeli police investigation into Jewish extremism uncovered a wedding video that shocked the public. In the clip, a group of far-right revelers were captured celebrating by stabbing a picture of a Palestinian baby who had been murdered in a recent firebombing in the West Bank village of Duma, perpetrated by a settler extremist. The guests at this affair drew from the furthest reaches of the Israeli right, and included a lawyer named Itamar Ben-Gvir. Several of the participants—including the groom—would later be convicted for incitement to violence and terror.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote
JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel’s hopes fall short
JERUSALEM (AP) — When Israel struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to open diplomatic ties in 2020, it brought an electrifying sense of achievement to a country long ostracized in the Middle East. Officials insisted that Israel’s new ties with the UAE, and soon after with Bahrain,...
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Comments / 0