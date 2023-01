Serving those in need expresses a deep commitment to social justice and a radical giving of oneself to others, which exemplify core ideals of Ignatian spirituality. More so, by completing acts of service with others and our students, we become a community of faith as – together – we bear witness to the Gospel message. “[C]olleges and universities gather teachers and students together in a community of shared values and common dedication to the pursuit of truth.” (Empowered by the Spirit: Campus Ministry Faces the Future, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, 1985.)

