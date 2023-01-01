With the draft coming up in July, I already started thinking about the A's picks. I am dissapointed in dropping to 6th like all of us, but at least it can be more interesting, instead of assuming we get Crews we now wonder, Clark? Gonzalez? Wilson? I will look into the first 4 picks for Oakland, as further down there will be too many options to look at for me.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO