Casper Ruud's win not enough to lift Norway past Brazil at United Cup

 2 days ago

SYDNEY -- Casper Ruud has taken up in 2023 where he left off in 2022, beating Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men's singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane.

Ruud had a successful 2022, rising as high as No. 2 in world rankings before ending the year at No. 3 after reaching the championship match at the ATP finals. His start to last season in Australia was less memorable: he suffered an ankle injury in training and was forced out of the Australian Open a day before his first round match.

On Sunday, Ruud had only a few anxious moments before taking out a must-win match for Norway against Brazil. Norway was 2-0 down when he took the court against Monteiro at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena; he left he court victorious 72 minutes later, improving his record against Monteiro to 3-0.

After a comfortable win the in the first set, Ruud went 2-0 down in the second before sweeping six straight games to clinch his win.

"It was a must-win so I was maybe feeling the pressure a little bit," Ruud said. "But I was able to come out with a good start and starting the New Year in tennis down in Australia feels great.

"I always feel very motivated coming down here playing in Australia. Last year was a bit unfortunate. I was not able to play in the Australian Open. I rolled my ankle the day before my first round so I'm very eager to hopefully have a good start of the season down here and this is a perfect way for me to start another year on tour."

Ruud's win only delayed Norway's eventual defeat in Group E. Laura Pigossi beat Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4 later Sunday to give Brazil a winning 3-1 lead.

Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 to give the Czech Republic an unassailable 3-0 lead over Germany in a Group C match in Sydney.

The match was closer than the scoreline suggests. Siegemund generated 11 break points -- Kvitova saved nine -- and Kvitova overcame 10 double faults to clinch the tie.

Rafael Nadal , who lost his last singles match of 2022 on Saturday to Cameron Norrie will team with Paula Badosa in mixed doubles later Sunday for Spain against Britain.

Two singles matches -- one men's and one women's -- are played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4. The three city champions and the next-best performing country from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 6 to 8 to determine the overall winner.

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia

World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney

Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
atptour.com

Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France

Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
atptour.com

Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany

World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
tennisuptodate.com

Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final

The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
tennisuptodate.com

Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history

Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
KRMG

EU offers help, prepares to counter China's COVID crisis

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants. Several member nations announced individual...
wtatennis.com

Swiatek edges Bencic; Poland, Switzerland tied 1-1

World No.1 Iga Swiatek edged No.12 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday at United Cup to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1. The winner of the tie will advance to the Brisbane City Final to face...
ESPN

ESPN

