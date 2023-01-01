Man rescued after torrential rains cause roadway to flood in Fresno County foothills

A 78-year-old man was rescued from a flood by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 3 p.m. after the man was trapped in his truck at Tollhouse Road between Burrough Valley Road and Humpheys Station.

Deputies said the truck was stuck in a creek on his property after the rain caused the creek to flood a road on his property.

Deputies, CalFire/Fresno County Fire and American Ambulance Fresno/Kings California put a life vest on the man and safely removed him from the truck.

Authorities were at the scene for 1 1/2 hours as they worked to rescue the man.

The man wasn’t injured.