FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish
The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff highlights: Georgia comes back to win Peach Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year...
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
FOX Sports
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl — RJ Young reacts | No. 1 CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Plus, RJ explains why Kirby Smart's unexpected timeout might've been the play of the game.
Bleacher Report
Kirby Smart Says Ohio State 'Probably' Deserved to Beat Georgia in CFP Semifinal
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart suggested the Bulldogs may not have been the better team in their nail-biting 42-41 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. According to Thor Nystrom of FantasyPros, Smart said the following after the classic...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day Ripped by Ohio State Fans After Georgia Loss Despite CJ Stroud's Performance
It's hard to imagine C.J. Stroud playing much better on Saturday night. And against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, it still wasn't enough. Despite holding a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Ohio State couldn't hold on against Georgia, losing 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the ages.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Bryce Young couldn't call it a career with Alabama without enjoying one more prolific performance. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. As you'd expect, Young was...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Michigan After Bowl Game
Although the 2022 season will be remembered as a successful year, the Michigan Wolverines are officially in offseason mode after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. And it'll be another busy offseason for the Maize and Blue. The double-edged sword of success means Michigan will...
Bleacher Report
Ohio State TE Cade Stover Taken to Hospital After Suffering Back Injury vs. Georgia
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover was transported to the hospital Saturday night after suffering a back injury in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, according to Cleveland.com's Stephen Means. He exited holding his back after making a catch during the first quarter. "They knew that he was having back...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals
TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day May Give Up Play-Calling Duties for Ohio State Next Season, Herbstreit Says
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day might be looking to redefine his role for the 2023 season. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reported Monday on College GameDay (via the Columbus Dispatch's Colin Gay) that Day indicated "he's going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach."
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Alabama Star Tops B/R Scouting QB Rankings
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is forgoing his final year of college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Young announced his decision Monday after leading the Crimson Tide to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Young ranked...
Bleacher Report
AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 9 Men's Rankings Released
Purdue is now the clear No. 1 team in men's college basketball as the only remaining undefeated power-conference squad. Connecticut, which had earned significant first-place votes in recent weeks, dropped to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll ahead of Week 9 after suffering its first loss of the season.
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoffs 2023: Georgia vs. TCU Championship Game Odds, Info
The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following their victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively. TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl behind an...
Bleacher Report
TCU vs. Georgia: 2023 CFP National Championship Odds, Predictions and More
The Georgia Bulldogs will try to accomplish something that has not been done in college football in two decades at the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia is aiming to become the first repeat champion at the FBS level since the USC Trojans in 2003 and 2004. Kirby Smart's team...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to leave for the NFL if offered a job, multiple sources told Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek of The Athletic. "I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer," a source close to Harbaugh said. Harbaugh is coming...
