The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
FanSided

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
DawgsDaily

Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Michigan After Bowl Game

Although the 2022 season will be remembered as a successful year, the Michigan Wolverines are officially in offseason mode after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. And it'll be another busy offseason for the Maize and Blue. The double-edged sword of success means Michigan will...
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
Bleacher Report

AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 9 Men's Rankings Released

Purdue is now the clear No. 1 team in men's college basketball as the only remaining undefeated power-conference squad. Connecticut, which had earned significant first-place votes in recent weeks, dropped to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll ahead of Week 9 after suffering its first loss of the season.
Bleacher Report

College Football Playoffs 2023: Georgia vs. TCU Championship Game Odds, Info

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following their victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively. TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl behind an...
