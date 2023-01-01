Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Kansas coach Bill Self explains 'screwy' sequence with big man Ernest Udeh on the floor that helped beat Oklahoma State
For the past 30 years, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has won a whole bunch of games and made quite a name for himself by showing an elite understanding of the game of basketball. That’s what made a comment from Self, shortly after last Saturday’s win over Oklahoma State, more...
KU Sports
KU players after winning Big 12 opener against OSU
Kansas erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to defeat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener on Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma State (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) by a 39-22 margin in the second half. Jalen Wilson paced Kansas with...
KU Sports
Big 12 opener vs. Oklahoma State set tone for what Jayhawks should expect in conference play
Freshman Gradey Dick fired off just two 3-pointers in the first half of No. 4 Kansas’ 69-67 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday inside Allen Fieldhouse. He made both of them, but neither really came that easy. With the Jayhawks trailing 45-30 at the intermission, Dick had to find...
KU Sports
Quick recap: Kansas uses 2nd-half comeback to defeat Oklahoma State
A fitting way to end 2022, the year the Kansas men’s basketball program won a national title. On New Year’s Eve, No. 4 Kansas did its best to pay tribute to that team by overcoming a 15-point halftime deficit to secure a 69-67 victory over Oklahoma State. Much like the national championship game against North Carolina, it didn’t take long for the Jayhawks to erase Saturday’s 15-point halftime deficit in Allen Fieldhouse.
KU Sports
Strong 2nd-half surge leads 4th-ranked Kansas past Oklahoma State, 69-67 at Allen Fieldhouse
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has been around basketball long enough to know that a 15-point lead at halftime, like the one he had over No. 4 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, is never an indication that the game is over. Add in the fact that Boynton’s Cowboys on Saturday were...
KU Sports
Kersgieter, Jackson lift Kansas women over Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls put up a fight, but it wasn’t enough to stop the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) from taking home an 80-65 victory Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State (10-3, 0-1) started hot in the paint, scoring 14 of 18 points right near...
pokesreport.com
Compromised? Yes. Have I Lost My Mind? No.
STILLWATER – Bill Haisten of The Tulsa World is a friend of mine. I enjoy reading Haisten’s columns and while he does a tremendous job of diving into the prep beat, an area where like many of us he honed his talents, I am excited to see he is back on the everyday top column role in the World. I thought his column on Sunday for the New Year’s Day issue was very sensible. Haisten wrote on how he expects January will be an eventful month for Oklahoma State football and Mike Gundy.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk
TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
Alleged ‘straw’ owner of marijuana farm connected with quadruple murder arrested
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
news9.com
Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse In Sapulpa Closes
A popular Sapulpa steakhouse is closing its doors for the last time after 60 years in business. Freddie's barbeque and steakhouse started in 1962 when Fred Joseph began cooking in the back of a grocery store. Joseph's nephew, Edmond "Tex" Slyman, took over 10 years later and moved the restaurant...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
