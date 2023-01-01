ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

pajaronian.com

Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm

WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the upcoming storm coming this week, Monterey County is urging people who live in flooded prone areas. Here is a complete list of sandbag distribution and sand stockpiles throughout the county. Sandbag Distribution There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also The post Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Flooding causes widespread damage in Watsonville, countywide

WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County is considering making a disaster declaration in the wake of the massive rainstorm that brought flooding to several parts of the county, according to Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin. The County is still waiting on responses from State and federal officials. “Yesterday outperformed all expectations,”...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooded Paradise Park community near Santa Cruz cleans up ahead of next major storm

SANTA CRUZ -- People living in the Paradise Park community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz were busy cleaning up and drying out from this weekend's torrential rains that sent the nearby San Lorenzo River overflowing into their neighborhood."By the time we were ready to go about an hour later, we had water up to the front of our home," says homeowner Kirk Stangeland who evacuated after being warned by the Sheriff's Office about the potential for flooding.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaStangeland spent Monday cleaning up the muddy mess left in the aftermath of...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents

FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
FELTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation advisories have been lifted around Corralitos and Salsipudes Creeks

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County officials have lifted the evacuation advisories around Corralitos and Salsipuedes Creeks on Sunday morning. Officials say that public safety personnel will tour evacuation zones along the San Lorenzo River and will decide whether to lift those orders on Sunday morning. The post Evacuation advisories have been lifted around Corralitos and Salsipudes Creeks appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river

FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding

WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for Santa Cruz County. All the way in the mountains and parts of Watsonville. ORDERS: The Felton Grove Neighborhood Zone FEL-E008. Paradise Park Area CRZ-E081 WARNINGS: UCSC Wilderness and Natural Preserve Area Zone SCZ-E001UCSC Main Campus Zone SCZ-E002North of Wagner Avenue, south of The post Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

