SANTA CRUZ -- People living in the Paradise Park community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz were busy cleaning up and drying out from this weekend's torrential rains that sent the nearby San Lorenzo River overflowing into their neighborhood."By the time we were ready to go about an hour later, we had water up to the front of our home," says homeowner Kirk Stangeland who evacuated after being warned by the Sheriff's Office about the potential for flooding.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaStangeland spent Monday cleaning up the muddy mess left in the aftermath of...

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO