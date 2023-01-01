Read full article on original website
Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm
WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the upcoming storm coming this week, Monterey County is urging people who live in flooded prone areas. Here is a complete list of sandbag distribution and sand stockpiles throughout the county. Sandbag Distribution There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also The post Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
Flooding causes widespread damage in Watsonville, countywide
WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County is considering making a disaster declaration in the wake of the massive rainstorm that brought flooding to several parts of the county, according to Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin. The County is still waiting on responses from State and federal officials. “Yesterday outperformed all expectations,”...
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
Watsonville neighbors and businesses recover from storm damage, bracing for more rain
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, many across the Central Coast were cleaning up the mess left from an intense storm over the weekend. Homes and businesses in Watsonville dealt with water damage and started prepping for more rain to come. One neighbor, Alfred Key, described the moments leading up...
Flooded Paradise Park community near Santa Cruz cleans up ahead of next major storm
SANTA CRUZ -- People living in the Paradise Park community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz were busy cleaning up and drying out from this weekend's torrential rains that sent the nearby San Lorenzo River overflowing into their neighborhood."By the time we were ready to go about an hour later, we had water up to the front of our home," says homeowner Kirk Stangeland who evacuated after being warned by the Sheriff's Office about the potential for flooding.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaStangeland spent Monday cleaning up the muddy mess left in the aftermath of...
Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
Full closure of northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to continue overnight and Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Caltrans has announced that a full closure of northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will continue overnight tonight and through daytime hours on Monday, January 2. Depending on progress, the closure may extend beyond that time. The closure is necessary to remove debris that has...
Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents
FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
Evacuation advisories have been lifted around Corralitos and Salsipudes Creeks
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County officials have lifted the evacuation advisories around Corralitos and Salsipuedes Creeks on Sunday morning. Officials say that public safety personnel will tour evacuation zones along the San Lorenzo River and will decide whether to lift those orders on Sunday morning. The post Evacuation advisories have been lifted around Corralitos and Salsipudes Creeks appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river
FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding
WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
Peninsula Residents Still Recovering From Storm Damage, Brace for More Rain
The break in the rain Sunday gave people time to assess the damage from the storm, and for many, it was worse than they first thought. Crews were trying to pump out the water that was so high last night, it covered headlights. And in San Mateo, some cars were still submerged.
Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for Santa Cruz County. All the way in the mountains and parts of Watsonville. ORDERS: The Felton Grove Neighborhood Zone FEL-E008. Paradise Park Area CRZ-E081 WARNINGS: UCSC Wilderness and Natural Preserve Area Zone SCZ-E001UCSC Main Campus Zone SCZ-E002North of Wagner Avenue, south of The post Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
