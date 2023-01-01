Read full article on original website
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
Are Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Kids Scientologists? What Bella And Connor Cruise Are Doing Now
This year marks two decades since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman called it quits on their marriage, and as we all know, both actors eventually established new families with different partners. But what became of the former couple’s children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise? Tom Cruise’s kids reportedly stuck by their dad’s side after their parents split (unlike Suri Cruise, who is loyal to her mom, Katie Holmes.) Meanwhile, there is no evidence that Nicole Kidman’s kids with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—have any sort of relationship with their step-siblings.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of
Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
Fan Favorite Ryan Long Reveals How ‘Jeopardy!’ Helped Him Break Out Of His Shell
When most fans watch Jeopardy!, they assume that the contestants have always been known for their intelligence. How else could one person retain so much information on a wide variety of subjects? While this is true for many contestants, Ryan Long just doesn’t fit this stereotype. In fact, the 16-game winner barely graduated high school!
7 Rock Stars Who Walked Away Too Early—From Bill Wyman to Meg White
The dream of any musician is to be a rockstar. It’s such a dream that the moniker bleeds into other careers. “She’s a rockstar of mathematics,” “He’s a rockstar surgeon” or “Athletes are the new rockstars.” There’s even an energy drink with the title.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. In case you missed...
Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’
Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fans Say Taylor Swift 'Undeserving' of Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers Placement Despite Being An Icon
After Rolling Stone recently updated their 200 Greatest Singers of All Time article, everyone was furious after not seeing a particular singer on the coveted list. While many of the artists included in the Top 10 placements deserved it, what seemed to be missing from the mix was perhaps one of the t vocalists in recent memory - Celine Dion.
Paul McCartney Almost Reunited With John Lennon at a Benefit Concert
Paul McCartney and John Lennon never made music together after The Beatles, but they almost reunited at a 1972 benefit concert
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse, Red Stars Theory Has Died
Jeremiah Green, the drummer who founded Modest Mouse with guitarist and vocalist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy, has died. He was 45 years old. DJ Marco Collins released a statement on Instagram yesterday evening, on behalf of Green's family:. Isaac Brock also posted about Green's death via Modest Mouse's...
Bryce Dallas Howard Is Quietly Leading The Charge For Normalizing This Accessibility Standard
Bryce Dallas Howard is quietly normalizing a little-known accessibility standard on social media. For the past seven months, the actress has been using alternative text on her Instagram photo posts—and it’s something we can totally get behind!. When you scroll the 41-year-old’s Instagram page, you immediately notice that...
Dick Van Dyke Now: A Status Update On His Life And Health In 2023
Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. Every now and then...
Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To
Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History “I’m a...
