2 earthquakes reported within minutes of each other near Pinnacles, south of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. ( KRON ) — A preliminary 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday night in Pinnacles, according to the United States Geological Survey ( USGS ). The earthquake happened around 10:19 p.m.

The coordinates of the earthquake provided by USGS say the earthquake happened approximately 25 miles south of Hollister and 35 miles south of Gilroy.

The depth of the earthquake is reported at 8.4 km, according to USGS. That’s approximately 5.21 miles.

Second Earthquake Reported

About 30 minutes after the first quake, USGS reported another earthquake in Pinnacles at 10:49 p.m. That quake was a 4.0, and its epicenter is located roughly 5 miles away from the earlier quake.

The depth of the second quake was reported at 4.5 kilometers or 2.79 miles.

Earlier in the day, USGS also reported a 3.2 earthquake in Allendale, which is a census-designated place in Solano County. Allendale is approximately 10 miles north of Vacaville.

