rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal
Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party
It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game
Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury
The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.
