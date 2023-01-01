Patchy fog covers Miami Valley, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service warns motorists about patchy fog developing throughout the Miami Valley until 10 a.m.

The organizations asks residents to “slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination” as drivers may experience “rapid changes in visibility,” the National Weather Service’s log stated.

The fog may reduce on-the-road visibility to approximately one mile or less in some places, the service log wrote.

All counties in the Miami Valley will be affected by the patchy fog, but an advisory is currently not in place.

©2022 Cox Media Group