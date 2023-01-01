ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Patchy fog covers Miami Valley, National Weather Service says

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vLYJ_0k05PYmf00

The National Weather Service warns motorists about patchy fog developing throughout the Miami Valley until 10 a.m.

The organizations asks residents to “slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination” as drivers may experience “rapid changes in visibility,” the National Weather Service’s log stated.

The fog may reduce on-the-road visibility to approximately one mile or less in some places, the service log wrote.

All counties in the Miami Valley will be affected by the patchy fog, but an advisory is currently not in place.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
149K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy