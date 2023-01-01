ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Terrorism probed in New Year's Eve Times Square machete attack on cops: Sources

By Aaron Katersky, Josh Margolin, Bill Hutchinson, Peter Charalambous, Kevin Shalvey
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3mE6_0k05PW1D00

An "unprovoked" machete attack on three New York City police officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve is being investigated as a possible terrorist incident. The suspect is allegedly a 19-year-old man from Maine, whose online posts indicate recent Islamic radicalization, sources told ABC News.

Investigators are looking into whether the suspect came to the annual ball drop specifically to wage an attack on law enforcement, the sources said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, outside the secure area that had been set up for New Year's Eve celebrations, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters at a news conference at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital.

"Unprovoked, a 19-year-old male approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with a machete," Sewell said. "The male then struck two additional officers in the head with the machete."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWH9N_0k05PW1D00
Handout - PHOTO: Trevor Bickford, 19, suspected in the machete attack on three New York City police officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve, is pictured here in this undated photo.

One of the officers fired their weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder, Sewell said. The suspect was taken into custody, she said.

The three injured officers were taken to Bellevue, Sewell said. All three officers were released from the hospital on Sunday.

Suspect relatives reported concerns

While a motive remains under investigation, authorities are not ruling out the possibility that the suspect came to New York City specifically to attack police officers at the Times Square ball drop, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Multiple law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine. He took an Amtrak train to New York City on Dec. 29, the sources said.

Federal and local law enforcement investigators are combing through the suspect's online postings, which indicate recent extremist Islamic radicalization, the sources said.

Bickford has no prior arrests. His mother and aunt notified law enforcement in recent weeks about their concerns he was gravitating toward dangerous Islamist ideologies, the sources said. The report prompted the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to look into the suspect, the law enforcement sources said.

The NYPD counterterrorism bureau is investigating the New Year's Eve attack in conjunction with the FBI.

Should authorities determine the attack was motivated by an Islamist ideology, it would make it the first terror incident associated with New Year’s Eve in Times Square, authorities said.

Prior to New Year’s Eve, the NYPD noted in a pre-event assessment that throughout December "multiple pro-ISIS users disseminated extremist propaganda graphics broadly calling for attacks in advance of the New Year, advocating a wide range of low-tech tactics." Islamist terror groups have long promoted knife attacks.

Both federal and local law enforcement stressed at Sunday morning's news conference the attack appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no longer a threat.

Injured officers in stable condition

One of the injured officers, an eight-year veteran of the NYPD, suffered a laceration to the head, officials said. Another hurt officer had just graduated from the police academy on Friday, and as is traditionally the case, his first assignment was the New Year's Eve detail in Times Square. The rookie officer was also struck in the head, resulting in a skull fracture and large laceration, officials said.

"We are really pleased by the response and how our officers handled this situation," Mayor Eric Adams said. "All three of the officers are in stable conditions and there are no critical threats to New Yorkers at this time."

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Mike Driscoll said the bureau's Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved to "ascertain what is the nature of the attack." He said that the FBI believes the attacker was acting alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Aqo_0k05PW1D00
NYPD - PHOTO: The New York Police Department released an image of a knife they said had been recovered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Times Square on New Year's Eve.

The NYPD released an image of a weapon, saying it had been recovered at the scene. The weapon appeared to be a Gurkha knife, a type of curved blade, according to ABC News contributor Darrell M. Blocker, a retired CIA operative.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, said, "Let's think about those family members here who are in shock right now, never thinking the first call of the year would be their son, their husband, their family member would be here in Bellevue Hospital."

'Everybody's panicking'

Videos from the scene appeared to show revelers jogging through the rain as they were directed away from the scene by columns of police officers.

David Lyugovski, of California, told ABC News that he saw dozens of officers, some with guns drawn, running toward the scene of the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdJNa_0k05PW1D00
Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: A police officer walks after the first public New Year's event since the COVID-19 pandemic, at Times Square, in New York, Jan. 1, 2023.

"They're all telling us to go towards the viewing area for the ball drop and everybody's running, everybody's panicking," Lyugovski said.

Lyugovski and his brother-in-law, Andrew Dyachkin, of South Carolina, were in New York to watch the Times Square ball drop, they said in a joint video interview.

"Somebody's yelling, 'Calm down, calm down,' because everybody's on edge," Dyachkin said. "Like, I'm sure in the back of all of our minds, now this could be a target for, you know, shooting."

He added, “We thought someone is trying to shoot, you know, as many people as possible. Another mass shooting.”

One of the officers involved in the incident had graduated from the police academy on Friday, Sewell said.

Adams spoke at the officer's graduation ceremony, he said.

"It just goes to show you, it could be your first day or it could be your last day, the actions that police officers must take every day are life-threatening situations," Adams said.

ABC News' Josh Margolin, Keith Harden, Patricio Chile and Mark Crudele contributed to this report.

Comments / 2935

truth hurts*
3d ago

If it were terrorism, the “terrorist” would have went after anyone and are we sure the police were the first Americans/Westerners it saw? Probably not. Look into friends and family who have been mistreated by law enforcement. Bet you’ll find that as the motive.

Reply(41)
23
Doug EEE
3d ago

Thank God it wasn't a gun. People with ill intentions are going to do harm to others no matter what weapon they choose. You don't blame cars for drunk driving, why blame guns for violence

Reply(277)
1173
Cassandra Myers
3d ago

what's really sad is the suspect family warned police he was dangerous so possibly could have been avoided..

Reply(60)
155
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

Rats! NYC mayor ticketed for rodents at his property again

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to fight his own City Hall — again — after he was ticketed for rats at his Brooklyn townhouse. A city health department inspector had issued two new summonses last month, just one day after the Democratic mayor appeared remotely before a hearing officer on Dec. 6 to get a $300 summons for rats at his property dismissed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Maine man charged with attempted murder in Times Square attack

NEW YORK - A young man from Maine accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD releases photo of girl found walking alone in the Bronx

A young girl — believed to be between 4 and 6 years old — was found wandering a Bronx street alone on New Year’s Eve, police said. Cops were able to track down the child’s parents — who could now be facing charges, the NYPD said Sunday. The department earlier had released a photo of the unidentified brown-haired girl, who was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue, near Gleason Avenue, in Parkchester at around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday. “She was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design,” the NYPD said in a news release about the child. The girl was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a medical evaluation. Investigators were trying to determine how she ended up alone, a police spokesman said. “They’re pulling video,” the spokesman said. “They’re trying to ascertain what happened.” Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

More than 20 injured when car crashes into NYC restaurant

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant Monday.Thankfully, everyone is expected to survive.It happened on Broadway by 204th Street in Inwood.We're told two cars collided, then one lost control and slammed into the front facade of a restaurant.Police said 22 people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who suffered a broken leg.Surveillance video shows the gas station next to the restaurant. In it, you can see a silver car pull out onto Broadway. It appears the car collides with a black car, then the black car swerves off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
New York Post

NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son

A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

966K+
Followers
202K+
Post
564M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy