LSU takes on Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 after a successful first season under Brian Kelly. The Tigers are massive -600 favorites in the game, which is wonderful news for bettors thanks to two excellent sportsbook promos from BetMGM and DraftKings. If LSU scores at least one TD in the game, you’ll win $400 in free bets!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO