Cass County, MI

Teen killed in roadway crash near Pokagon

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
Deputies in Cass County are investigating after a teenager was killed in a car accident Saturday night.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 8:30 pm, on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway.

A 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his car on Dailey Road, parked halfway on the shoulder and halfway in the southbound lane.

He was stopping to strap an appliance to the top of his car, deputies say.

An 18-year-old, also from Edwardsburg, stepped into the roadway to help the other man with the appliance.

Then, a 49-year-old man from Cassopolis came down Dailey Road and crashed into the side of the car.

The 18-year-old was killed. Deputies say he was pronounced dead on scene.

He has been identified as Trevor Kyle Nelson.

This crash remains under investigation.

A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the victim. We regret this error and have made corrections.

