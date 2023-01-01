Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette residents get active for the start of the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we ring in 2023, many decided to spend their first day of 2023 on the slopes. Marquette Mountain was open Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. Dozens of people went down the slopes as the mountain will begin to open on more days. The Resort Operations Manager Rob Widmer said the mountain is just getting started with its events for the new year.
WLUC
Ishpeming home ice rink holds neighborhood tournament to support local firefighters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 410 Ice Rink in Ishpeming held the “Fire and Ice” tournament this week for small local teams. The 410 is a home ice rink owned by the Beerling family that has been in use since 2020. The Ring’s owner Adam Beerling says it’s...
WLUC
UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the last day of 2022 wraps up, lots of people around Michigan have big plans for the new year. TV6 spent the afternoon in downtown Marquette to find out what people’s new year’s resolutions were for 2023. One person visiting the up said her resolution involves good vibes.
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum starts 2023 off with a bang with its ball drop party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette hosted its annual new year’s ball-drop party. The celebration featured live music, party hats, cookie, juice, and other family fun. Admission was five dollars per child and free for all adults. The ball drop was held right outside of the museum. Education coordinator Jim Edwards said that all attendees enjoyed ringing in the new year.
WLUC
Equipment rentals offer way to enjoy outdoor recreation
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that winter is in full swing in the U.P. many are looking to get out and enjoy the recreation this time of year offers. Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming Co-Owner Raymond Sundquist says this year he has seen people looking to get into cross-country skiing. “We...
WLUC
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
WLUC
2023 U.S Cross Country Ski National Championships begin in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Under grey skies and little wind, the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships started on Monday. It is being hosted by Michigan Tech University (MTU) on its ski trails for the sixth time in its history. “Last time we hosted was in 2020,” said Senior...
WLUC
Iron Mountain RC club hosts Screaming Beagle Cup
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Start your engines, because an RC car club held a major race in Iron Mountain this weekend. Saturday, the Iron Mountain RC Club hosted the Screaming Beagle Cup. 40 racers faced off in a series of 100-lap races. Winners received a number of donated prizes such as tools, electronic components, car stands, and the coveted Screaming Beagle Cup. Everyone who entered brought home a free t-shirt.
WLUC
Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain hosted its 6th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend. The Post served about 250 meals Saturday. The event also featured a raffle. For only $5 folks were treated to a dinner and a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,000.
radioresultsnetwork.com
U.P. Children’s Museum Offering ‘Elementary Ball’ Saturday Night
Join us at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum in downtown Marquette will offer on New Year’s Eve the annual Elementary Ball. It’s from 5:30 until 7:30 Saturday evening and is a New Year celebration for “teeny revelers”. The cost is $5 per child and adults are FREE! Organizers say they will have party hats, cookies, a DJ, and of course, their very own ball drop at 7:30 p.m. so that the kids can get to bed for the last time in 2022.
WLUC
Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner. Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.
WLUC
Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Elks Lodge made sure everyone had a Christmas feast. The 16th annual community Christmas dinner gave Marquette County residents a chance to gather with friends and family. The group had 110 takeout orders and despite the snowy roads, the group delivered 546 meals. “My...
wzmq19.com
Fire breaks out in Marquette storage unit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — Firefighters put out an early morning fire that broke out in a Marquette storage unit, according to the city fire department. It was reported at 2120 Sugarloaf Ave. around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find the storage unit was overcome by flames, which spread...
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
UPMATTERS
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 2120 Sugarloaf Ave for structure fire at 4:39 a.m. ET. While enroute, dispatch updated first responders that a storage unit was fully involved. The incident commander reported a fully involved fire, as well as fire extension into the...
WLUC
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a...
