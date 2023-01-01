Read full article on original website
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89
June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]
Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
Adorable Missouri Zoo Orangutan Skates Into 8 with Birthday Party
It's not every day you can celebrate a birthday at the St. Louis Zoo. Ginger, a Sumatran orangutan at the St. Louis Zoo, was showered with a "Skate into 8" birthday party for her 8th birthday a few weeks ago. Even mom and dad were given treats to celebrate the big day. Ginger also had the chance to open some presents decorated as a snowman.
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk
Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
Chicago radio ratings: A bounty of holiday music
👋 Hi, Justin here! Even if we weren't ready to jingle in early November, Chicago loved WLIT-FM's Christmas takeover in December. State of play: The light rock station's all-holiday tunes doubled its ratings last month. V-103, WBBM-AM and WLS-FM also saw increases. The Mix continues to climb back toward...
‘Triple D’ Names Missouri Restaurant One of The Best in The State
Of all the restaurants to eat at in Missouri, there is one that was just rated one of the best in the state by Guy Fieri. We all know the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives starring chef Guy Fieri as he tours the best of the best highlighting over 1,000 restaurants and what they are famous for. One of those restaurants in Missouri was just named the Best in the entire state. Mashed.com named Shaved Duck in St. Louis a must-visit the next time you're in the city.
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Fans Looking to Purchase Condo He Bought Before Death
Leslie Jordan fans are eager to get their hands on the place he was just about to call home ... hoping to buy the new condo he purchased right before he died. The condo was listed a few weeks ago, and fans have been flocking to the property ... so says Eric Ronjoy, the listing agent. He says some fans are even reaching out just to tour!
