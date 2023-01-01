ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
extratv

June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89

June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...
97.9 KICK FM

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
97.9 KICK FM

Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
TEXAS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
NASHVILLE, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Adorable Missouri Zoo Orangutan Skates Into 8 with Birthday Party

It's not every day you can celebrate a birthday at the St. Louis Zoo. Ginger, a Sumatran orangutan at the St. Louis Zoo, was showered with a "Skate into 8" birthday party for her 8th birthday a few weeks ago. Even mom and dad were given treats to celebrate the big day. Ginger also had the chance to open some presents decorated as a snowman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.9 KICK FM

13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk

Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Chicago radio ratings: A bounty of holiday music

👋 Hi, Justin here! Even if we weren't ready to jingle in early November, Chicago loved WLIT-FM's Christmas takeover in December. State of play: The light rock station's all-holiday tunes doubled its ratings last month. V-103, WBBM-AM and WLS-FM also saw increases. The Mix continues to climb back toward...
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 KICK FM

‘Triple D’ Names Missouri Restaurant One of The Best in The State

Of all the restaurants to eat at in Missouri, there is one that was just rated one of the best in the state by Guy Fieri. We all know the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives starring chef Guy Fieri as he tours the best of the best highlighting over 1,000 restaurants and what they are famous for. One of those restaurants in Missouri was just named the Best in the entire state. Mashed.com named Shaved Duck in St. Louis a must-visit the next time you're in the city.
MISSOURI STATE
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Fans Looking to Purchase Condo He Bought Before Death

Leslie Jordan fans are eager to get their hands on the place he was just about to call home ... hoping to buy the new condo he purchased right before he died. The condo was listed a few weeks ago, and fans have been flocking to the property ... so says Eric Ronjoy, the listing agent. He says some fans are even reaching out just to tour!
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy