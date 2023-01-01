ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Idaho8.com

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45

Just days after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced, Jeremiah Green — the drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse — has died, according to statements from his mother and bandmates. He was 45 years old. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame...

