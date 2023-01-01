ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

binghamtonhomepage.com

Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Would-Be Game-Winner vs. Georgia

The Buckeyes’ kicker missed wide left on a last-second field goal that would have lifted the program to the CFP national title game. At the start of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s CFP National Semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, the Bulldogs trailed the Buckeyes, 38-24.
COLUMBUS, OH
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State

ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever. Inches....
ATHENS, GA

