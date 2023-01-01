ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State

ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever. Inches....
ATHENS, GA
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
ATHENS, GA
Trevor Lawrence Trolls SC Fans After Boos in Jacksonville

The former Clemson quarterback jabbed at the rival fan base after a cold reaction to his name being mentioned during the Gator Bowl. College football rivalries run deep and can often last a lifetime for players, coaches and fans. Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence was reminded of that important lesson on Friday night when he was booed by the South Carolina faithful in his home stadium during the Gator Bowl.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

