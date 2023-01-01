ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Artists Muse: Climate Change

Welcome to Manchester Ink Link’s Arts and Culture newest perspective. Looking at the world from the artists’ point of view, our new series looks at how Artists can take action by raising awareness on issues that impact the world around us. First up is a series on climate change. With photos and poems from NH Artist, Joe Dakin. You can find more of his work online on his website and on Instagram @8.0.eStudios.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Auld Lang Syne: Last call for Campo Enoteca

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s hard not to feel sad as I belly up to the bar at Camp Enoteca one last time. Owners Ed Aloise and Claudie Rippee are with me, taking a break from kitchen prep for an exit interview earlier this week. Tonight will be their last dinner service – New Year’s Eve 2022, for “Auld Lang Syne” and all of that sentimental stuff.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)

The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
DOVER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A look back at 2022 from Elm Street

Anyone that follows the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page knows that I like to take cell phone pictures just outside of Margaritas on Elm Street looking southward toward City Hall. One of the reasons for that is this year-end video of all those pictures, showing the changes that occurred throughout...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Outsider.com

Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head

New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start

HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
HAMPTON, NH
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Library in New Hampshire to go fine-free starting this week

NASHUA, N.H. — Late fees have been used by libraries for decades as a way to encourage people to return books on time, but now the Nashua Public Library is embracing a new philosophy that's gaining traction around the country. Starting this week, the Nashua Public Library will be...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy