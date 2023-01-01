Read full article on original website
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
manchesterinklink.com
Artists Muse: Climate Change
Welcome to Manchester Ink Link’s Arts and Culture newest perspective. Looking at the world from the artists’ point of view, our new series looks at how Artists can take action by raising awareness on issues that impact the world around us. First up is a series on climate change. With photos and poems from NH Artist, Joe Dakin. You can find more of his work online on his website and on Instagram @8.0.eStudios.
manchesterinklink.com
Auld Lang Syne: Last call for Campo Enoteca
MANCHESTER, NH – It’s hard not to feel sad as I belly up to the bar at Camp Enoteca one last time. Owners Ed Aloise and Claudie Rippee are with me, taking a break from kitchen prep for an exit interview earlier this week. Tonight will be their last dinner service – New Year’s Eve 2022, for “Auld Lang Syne” and all of that sentimental stuff.
Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)
The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
manchesterinklink.com
A look back at 2022 from Elm Street
Anyone that follows the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page knows that I like to take cell phone pictures just outside of Margaritas on Elm Street looking southward toward City Hall. One of the reasons for that is this year-end video of all those pictures, showing the changes that occurred throughout...
WMUR.com
Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head
New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.
WMUR.com
Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start
HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
NHPR
Manchester's director of Homeless Initiatives: ‘We feel a great sense of urgency’
Adrienne Beloin became Manchester's director of Homeless Initiatives in November 2022. This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in Manchester Ink Link. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. It has been a tragic end to a frustrating month here in the city....
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
WMUR.com
'Dad we are finally #1': Manchester Dairy Queen finishes 2022 as top-selling store in America
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And that location is in Manchester. The location on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest earning store in all of America. Manchester had...
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Initiatives, on a week of tragedy and the way forward: ‘We feel a great sense of urgency’
MANCHESTER, NH – It has been a tragic end to a frustrating month here in the city. In a year that has magnified the scope of New Hampshire’s crisis around homelessness, every community has its share of tragic stories – many of which never make the headlines.
WMUR.com
WMUR.com
Library in New Hampshire to go fine-free starting this week
NASHUA, N.H. — Late fees have been used by libraries for decades as a way to encourage people to return books on time, but now the Nashua Public Library is embracing a new philosophy that's gaining traction around the country. Starting this week, the Nashua Public Library will be...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashua
Nashua might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashua.
