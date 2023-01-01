Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Fisherman Found Clinging to Signal Buoy After Falling into the Ocean on Christmas Day
Brazilian fisherman David Soares was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after falling from his boat near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north of Rio de Janeiro A Brazilian fisherman has been found desperately clinging to a signal buoy after falling from his boat on Christmas Day. David Soares, 43, was saved by a fellow fisherman in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after he fell into the water Sunday while working alone near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north...
TikTokers are sharing harrowing videos from the extreme waters of Drake Passage — a shortcut to Antarctica with some of the choppiest water in the world
"I'd start looking for the violin group on the deck," wrote one user.
A New Type of Dolphin Has Evolved in the Pacific Ocean
"The specimens in this subspecies are one of the smallest common bottlenose dolphins found," marine researcher Ana Costa said.
Tiger shark charges unsuspecting swimmer in chilling drone video
It could have been a scene straight out of “Jaws.” Swimmers at Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth, Western Australia, came dangerously close to death on Dec. 28 after a tiger shark was spotted lurking near the shore. Heart-stopping drone footage captured by beachgoer Sam Wood shows the giant predator in the clear and iridescent Aussie waters — just meters from unsuspecting bathers. At one point, the shark can be seen charging toward one woman before it drastically does a U-turn, deciding it’s uninterested in her. “I was worried that this could be an attack, and obviously I was quite scared,” Wood told...
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Japan is upping its offer to move families out of Tokyo to 1 million yen per child
Movers have to commit to living in a more rural region for at least five years.
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest blow to the Kremlin's war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow's tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of...
Is there mercury in the fish we eat? Amazonians tap WhatsApp to find out
A community of Indigenous peoples worried that mercury used by gold miners was contaminating the fish they eat. So they created a DIY team to find out more.
Comments / 0