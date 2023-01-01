Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
KGO
Brock Purdy earns high marks for leading 49ers from behind
LAS VEGAS -- Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy has faced and passed a number of tests for the San Francisco 49ers. But the one he got from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was, perhaps, the most difficult yet. The Niners faced a fourth-quarter deficit for...
KGO
'You couldn't tell he was a backup': Jarrett Stidham earns Raiders' respect in first start
LAS VEGAS --Jarrett Stidham, fresh off his first career start in which he passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, gathered his Las Vegas Raiders teammates and apologized. He was sorry for not being able to finish off the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1-ranked defense in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
KGO
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD
LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) live game updates thread.
KGO
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
FOX Sports
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
NBC Sports
Deebo ruled out, Hyder returns for 49ers-Raiders clash
The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for the third consecutive week. The star wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup between the 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Samuel suffered ankle and knee injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11....
Yardbarker
49ers-Raiders: 3 D-linemen among 7 inactives for Niners
DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, and Samuel. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On Saturday, the 49ers elevated two players from the practice squad....
Yardbarker
Why Rapoport believes 49ers' Kyle Shanahan deserves Coach of the Year consideration
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has done a phenomenal job this season, guiding his team to a 12-4 record, winning nine consecutive games, winning the NFC West, and clinching a playoff spot despite losing two starting quarterbacks—Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Aside from what fans hope was...
NBC Sports
Shanahan believes 49ers got good Banks, Greenlaw injury news
Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss the 49ers' regular-season finale with ankle and knee sprains but the team is hopeful he will be available for their first postseason game. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not get a full evaluation on a back injury that forced him out of the 49ers'...
