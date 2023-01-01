ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
ValleyCentral

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
KGO

Brock Purdy earns high marks for leading 49ers from behind

LAS VEGAS -- Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy has faced and passed a number of tests for the San Francisco 49ers. But the one he got from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was, perhaps, the most difficult yet. The Niners faced a fourth-quarter deficit for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD

LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGO

NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo ruled out, Hyder returns for 49ers-Raiders clash

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for the third consecutive week. The star wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup between the 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Samuel suffered ankle and knee injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

49ers-Raiders: 3 D-linemen among 7 inactives for Niners

DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, and Samuel. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On Saturday, the 49ers elevated two players from the practice squad....
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Shanahan believes 49ers got good Banks, Greenlaw injury news

Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss the 49ers' regular-season finale with ankle and knee sprains but the team is hopeful he will be available for their first postseason game. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not get a full evaluation on a back injury that forced him out of the 49ers'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy