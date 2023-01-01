Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History
BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres
The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Ties franchise record
Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old continues to do what Columbus brought him to town to do, and that's pile up points. Gaudreau wrapped up the final month of 2022 with two goals and 15 points through 14 games, and his 13 helpers tied the Blue Jackets' club record for December, a mark set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. While Gaudreau won't match last season's career-high 40 goals, he is well on his way to his fourth career 80-point campaign.
FOX Sports
Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory
Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Another two-point performance
Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres. He opened the scoring on a one-timer from the faceoff circle midway through the first period, then sprung Brad Marchand for a breakaway that seemed like it might have produced the game-winner in the third until Buffalo rallied late. Pastrnak might be sorry to see the calendar flip to 2023 -- over 14 games in December, the 26-year-old racked up 11 goals and 18 points, and he's already reached 25 goals and 50 points for the sixth straight full season.
