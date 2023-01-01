Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Look: Football World Reacts To TCU Upsetting Michigan
TCU, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs were unranked in the preseason. They are now heading to the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Sports World Reacts To College Football Playoff TV Ratings
The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals marked the first time in its history that both games came down to the wire and were decided by one score. That made for some compelling football that fans were glued to - and the numbers reflect it. ESPN just announced the ratings for...
Ranking college football's 10 greatest champions during the playoff, BCS eras
Will Georgia's showdown with TCU next week match the single greatest set of College Football Playoff games in postseason history? The winner of this season's national championship game has a chance to be included among the pantheon of title greats stretching back to the turn of the century during the BCS and playoff eras.
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream, Fiesta Bowl odds, College Football Playoff game
Two relative newcomers are welcome to the College Football Playoff party this season in the Fiesta Bowl, a semifinal for the College Football Playoff National Championship as No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in Glendale, Arizona. The Wolverines and Horned Frogs should provide one of the more intriguing matchups we've seen this college football season with plenty at stake.
Look: Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Special Helmet
Mississippi State has a beautiful tribute planned for former head coach Mike Leach on Monday. The Bulldogs are set to honor him with a pirate logo and Leach's initials on their helmets when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon. Here's a look at...
College Football: The Big Ten, big in name only, failed again
There is more than one measurement for success in college football. The one most treasured by college football fans is winning on a big stage and the grandest of the stages is a National Championship game. By that standard the Big Ten (B1G) is such a non-factor, the conference can...
Comments / 0