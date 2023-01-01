ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To TCU Upsetting Michigan

TCU, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs were unranked in the preseason. They are now heading to the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Sports

How to watch Michigan vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream, Fiesta Bowl odds, College Football Playoff game

Two relative newcomers are welcome to the College Football Playoff party this season in the Fiesta Bowl, a semifinal for the College Football Playoff National Championship as No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in Glendale, Arizona. The Wolverines and Horned Frogs should provide one of the more intriguing matchups we've seen this college football season with plenty at stake.
FORT WORTH, TX

