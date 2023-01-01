ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game

After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened. Despite their close game with Ohio State that saw multiple players injured throughout the game, the Bulldogs currently find themselves as 13.5 point favorites over the Horned Frogs. This will be the 15th straight game of the season that they are favored.
FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia

TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium. Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for...
National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
