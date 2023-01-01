After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened. Despite their close game with Ohio State that saw multiple players injured throughout the game, the Bulldogs currently find themselves as 13.5 point favorites over the Horned Frogs. This will be the 15th straight game of the season that they are favored.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO