jacksonprogress-argus.com
Kirby Smart hopeful injured Georgia Bulldogs are back for title game
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries. Washington injured his left leg,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback
The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game
After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened. Despite their close game with Ohio State that saw multiple players injured throughout the game, the Bulldogs currently find themselves as 13.5 point favorites over the Horned Frogs. This will be the 15th straight game of the season that they are favored.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
'Resilient' Georgia Bulldogs keep national title repeat hopes alive with comeback
Of all the gaudy statistics, both good and bad, that can be associated with top-seeded Georgia’s 42-41 victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State as New Year’s Eve turned into New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage wasn’t a number, but a word. “Our guys are extremely...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High basketball teams play on during holiday break
The Jackson High School girls and boys basketball teams didn’t get the same holiday break as their classmates. Instead, they played two more regular season games and several tournament games. The boys went 2-3 and the girls went 1-2 with one score unavailable.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Zoo Atlanta's Willie B. Jr. set to become a father
ATLANTA — In the continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B. Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant. The Veterinary and Animal Care Teams first detected...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
UGA Meat Technology Center is epitome of hands-on learning
ATHENS — In academia, “experiential learning” has become a buzzword, but the concept has been around a lot longer than the catchphrase. In simplest terms, it means hands-on learning, and the faculty and staff at the University of Georgia Meat Science Technology Center are masters of the craft.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
James 'Buster' Coley, Dave & Buster's Co-Founder, Dies By Apparent Suicide
James 'Buster' Coley, the co-founder of the iconic adult arcade Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72. TMZ reports that law enforcement officers confirmed their response to a residence in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 2—Coley's birthday—where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a representative for the restaurant/arcade chain confirmed Coley's death to the publication.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker representing Barrow County withdraws from legislature following arrest
ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder last month.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
