Athens, GA

Kirby Smart hopeful injured Georgia Bulldogs are back for title game

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries. Washington injured his left leg,...
ATHENS, GA
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
FORT WORTH, TX
MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback

The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game

After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened. Despite their close game with Ohio State that saw multiple players injured throughout the game, the Bulldogs currently find themselves as 13.5 point favorites over the Horned Frogs. This will be the 15th straight game of the season that they are favored.
ATHENS, GA
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State

The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
ATLANTA, GA
National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
ATHENS, GA
Jackson High basketball teams play on during holiday break

The Jackson High School girls and boys basketball teams didn’t get the same holiday break as their classmates. Instead, they played two more regular season games and several tournament games. The boys went 2-3 and the girls went 1-2 with one score unavailable.
JACKSON, GA
Zoo Atlanta's Willie B. Jr. set to become a father

ATLANTA — In the continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B. Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant. The Veterinary and Animal Care Teams first detected...
ATLANTA, GA
UGA Meat Technology Center is epitome of hands-on learning

ATHENS — In academia, “experiential learning” has become a buzzword, but the concept has been around a lot longer than the catchphrase. In simplest terms, it means hands-on learning, and the faculty and staff at the University of Georgia Meat Science Technology Center are masters of the craft.
ATHENS, GA
James 'Buster' Coley, Dave & Buster's Co-Founder, Dies By Apparent Suicide

James 'Buster' Coley, the co-founder of the iconic adult arcade Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72. TMZ reports that law enforcement officers confirmed their response to a residence in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 2—Coley's birthday—where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a representative for the restaurant/arcade chain confirmed Coley's death to the publication.
DALLAS, GA
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals

Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

