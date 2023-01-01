ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Would-Be Game-Winner vs. Georgia

The Buckeyes’ kicker missed wide left on a last-second field goal that would have lifted the program to the CFP national title game. At the start of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s CFP National Semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, the Bulldogs trailed the Buckeyes, 38-24.
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch. View the original article to see embedded media. After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance.
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can’t ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying...
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick

Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year. For the final time in 2022, the College Gameday crew got together to break down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups set to headline New Year’s Eve. The show also gave Lee Corso a chance to make his final headgear pick of the year, which came with the patented Corso flair.
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was jailed...
