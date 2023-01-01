The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch. View the original article to see embedded media. After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO